Although it is not yet Thursday, and the games that Xbox offers in the FreePlayDays have not been announced, from Activision they have wanted to offer a unique opportunity to try one of their latest releases. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 enables a free trial until March 12, Thus allowing you to test one of the most successful remasters that has seen the light in recent months on Xbox.
In fact, we find the message that from the Tony Hawk’s official game Twitter account , has been in charge of publicizing this interesting promotion. A promotion that we may see tomorrow, when Microsoft endorses FreePlayDays, although this time It is not required to have an active Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to be able to enjoy this game.
Play the limited free trial now until March 12, 2021.
Return to the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play fully remastered Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ and Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 2 games in an epic collection, remodeled from the ground up in incredible HD. All pro skaters, levels and tricks come back fully remastered, and much more.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 enables a free trial until March 12, at a time when improvements have also been confirmed for Xbox Series X / S, thus obtaining an improved performance to the original version of Xbox One. A game that takes up those classics that arrived many years ago and that became a benchmark of a lots of arcade games related to extreme sports, or street sports.
And although it could be thought that the game was not going to be a shock to the genre, which little by little sees interesting proposals return, such as Session or Skate XL, it has been on its own merits. As we were able to offer you in our analysis, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has managed to recover those sensations of these games with success, making it clear that it is a genre that still has many fans and that, if done well, it can continue to be successful.
And in this way, we invite you to play it, especially knowing that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 enables a free trial until March 12.
