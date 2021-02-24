After the expectation in the last days, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Confirms Xbox Series X Improvements. The announcement was made via the game’s Twitter account, confirming that the game’s two next-gen ports would be released earlier than the portable version. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 is officially coming to Xbox Series X on March 26. According to an Activision blog post, the next-gen versions of the game will feature a host of exclusive features, including two graphic modes for players to choose from.

Players will have the opportunity to select between a version of the game that runs at 60 FPS in native 4K or a 1080p version of the title running at 120 FPS, which will certainly be an advantage for a game as focused on fast movements as Tony Hawk. Pro Skater 1 + 2.

The fact that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 confirms improvements For Xbox Series X, this is great news for fans of the game. Improvements also include spatial audio and new high-fidelity atmospheric effects, which will add dynamic shadows, enhanced reflections, and more. Upgrading to the next-gen Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 editions seems to work slightly differently than the ports of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time recently announced by Activision.

Those who already own the digital edition of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 Deluxe Edition will not have to be upgraded to the Cross-Gen package and they will get the next-gen versions at no additional cost. Currently, it is not known if players who own a physical copy of the game will be able to take advantage of the upgrade agreement that will be available to digital owners. For now, gamers of the new generation should be glad that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 confirms improvements for Xbox Series X.