Three years after making its PC debut as an Epic Games Store exclusive, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is coming to Steam, with its release date set for 3rd October.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – which originally launched for PS4, Xbox One, and Epic back in September 2020 – combines remakes of developer Neversoft’s much-loved skating games into a single, critically acclaimed package. The end result was an experience that thoroughly reinvigorated the two-decade old classics, with Digital Foundry’s John Linneman even going as far as to call Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 “one of the best games of the generation.”

In the three years since its record-breaking release, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has made the jump to Switch, and developer Vicarious Visions (the esteemed studio responsible for the superb remakes) was merged into Blizzard – a move that sadly meant to planned Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 ultimately never saw the light of day.

Digital Foundry’s John Linneman had a lot of nice things to say about Pro Skater 1 + 2 back in 2020.

But for anyone who’s been patiently awaiting Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’s launch on Steam in all that time, your day is nearly here; Activision announced the game’s 3rd October release on Valve’s platform in a message shared on social media earlier today.

And while its arrival might be three years late, Activision is apparently still hoping to squeeze a few extra pennies out of Pro Skater 1 + 2’s storefront transition if it can; the publisher has listed a Digital Deluxe Edition – containing the base game, The Ripper skater, plus “unique retro outfits” and create-a-skater boards – for purchase when the game comes to Steam next week.