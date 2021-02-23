This Tuesday, Activision shared excellent news: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 it will reach more systems. According to company plans, it will be available for Playstation 5 Y Xbox Series X | S March 26.

Likewise, it will arrive at Nintendo switch, but that will be in the course of this year. As expected, each of the new versions will have something to highlight, although in some cases they are similar.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 already has a date on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Regarding its adaptations for the new consoles of Microsoft Y Sony, they will run at 120 fps (frames per second) at 180p.

They will also have native resolution at 4K, although in that case the frame count per second drops to 60 fps. Still, the game feels incredibly fluid, and it’s an extremely memorable experience.

Versions of PS5 Y Xbox Series X | S they also have spatial audio and other options.

Review: ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’ – The Remastering You Didn’t Know You Needed

What concerns to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 at Nintendo switchWhat stands out the most is the portability associated with this platform. So it will be possible to bring fun everywhere.

Some details of this version are yet to be revealed, so be on the lookout. This compilation includes two of the most popular games from their respective franchise, and has been well received by players.

The Nintendo Switch version will go on sale this year

So much so, that it is the delivery of it more quickly sold. It reached a million copies in its first two weeks of sales.

The game combines all the original levels, skaters Pro, classic tricks and more that players remember from the 90s and 2000s with new and beautifully recreated levels.

In versions of PS5 Y Xbox Series X | S there are dynamic shadows, reflections and lens flares, as well as better textures.

Who have Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 digitally upgradeable to package Cross-Gen Deluxe. It has a price of $ 10 dollars.

This includes the skater secret Ripperas well as retro gear for the mode Create-A-Skater and retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero Y Rodney mullen.

Those who have the deluxe digital edition in PS4 Y Xbox One they can get the upgrade for their successors at no cost, with the exception of Japan.

Source.



