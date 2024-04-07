During the 90's, many figures emerged who have placed themselves in pop culture, ranging from singers to film actors who are already the most beloved by fans; On the skating side we have Tony Hawk, who is called one of the best in the world. That popularity has led to him being given sponsorships and an appearance on The Simpsons, but it seems that it will not be the only animated representation that the famous skater will have.

According to what has been mentioned through the media, Tony is working on an animated show for children's television called Skatebirds, which is clearly inspired by the nickname Birdman, which has been slowly being remembered among veterans of wheeled sports. In addition, it is thought that it will be a kind of educational launch, this to teach children about the risk involved in skateboarding and how accidents can be prevented with the appropriate equipment.

From what they say in the sources, Skatebirds will celebrate skateboarding's playful community while emphasizing its adventurous nature. This is a group of young skaters who are also brave birds in search of new experiences and tricks. So viewers can expect a lot of teamwork, friendship, and a focus on community. The episodes will last just over 11 minutes, which could be reduced due to the opening and closing themes.

Here is a description of the athlete:

Tony Hawk is a famous American professional skateboarder, businessman and actor. He was born on May 12, 1968 in Carlsbad, California. He is widely considered one of the most influential skateboarders in the history of the sport and has been instrumental in popularizing skateboarding around the world. Hawk began skating at a very young age and soon stood out for his technical skill and innovative style. Throughout his career, he has accomplished numerous feats and has pioneered the creation and execution of revolutionary tricks in the world of skateboarding, including the famous “900”, a trick that involves spinning two and a half times in the air on the ramp. In addition to his achievements as a professional skateboarder, Tony Hawk is known for his involvement in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video game series, which was first released in 1999. These games, developed by Neversoft and then other companies, were enormously popular and They helped introduce skateboarding to a wider audience, becoming an iconic franchise in the video game industry.

At the moment it is not known for which service or television station the show will be launched.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: It is very strange that at this point he launches a series, but it is good to give a positive message to those who follow him and want to become sports professionals. We'll have to wait to see if this show is worth checking out.