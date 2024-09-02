One of the most beloved sports video game series of all time is certainly that of Tony Hawk Pro Skater: born on PS1, with a second chapter defined by many as one of the best video games ever, the series has been absent from the market since 2018.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the serieshowever, it seems that something is moving: as we can observe on the Official Instagram profile of the Ubisoft seriesa special folder has been created for the stories regarding the 25th anniversary of the series: the first story published in this regard lets the public know that “celebrations are planned throughout the month”.

With a new graphic setting that is decidedly minimal but captivating, all the cards seem to be in order for the arrival of a truly special announcement: has the time finally come to see the next chapter of the series on the market?

At the moment Ubisoft has not made any statements regarding the surprises that will be announced during the month: all we can do, essentially, is wait for the release of new trailers or, perhaps, some a Ubisoft Forward featuring the skating series.

The latest Ubisoft Forward, published at the beginning of the summer, revealed some interesting information about the next big launch from the development house: that of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.