The official social media accounts for Tony Hawk Pro Skater have been freshened up ahead of the series’ upcoming 25th anniversary – and it’s got some fans very excited.

While news that YouTube, X/Twitter, and Facebook are getting a commemorative banner may not sound all that newsworthy, interestingly, all images now boast a new 2024 copyright noticesuggesting Activision has recently renewed the copyright of the series… and that’s the bit that’s sent the rumor mill into overdrive.



Perhaps most noteworthy of all, however, is news that Activision is marking the series’ 25th anniversary “all month long”… leading some to hope that the 3 and 4 remasters could be unveiled sooner rather than later.

While Pro Skater 1 and 2 received remakes a little while back, fans lost out on the planned remake of 3 and 4 after Vicarious Visions was merged with Activision Blizzard in 2022 (thanks, TheGamer).

And if Spyro is anything to go by, fans could be right. Back in January, a new tweet from the official Spyro the Dragon Twitter/X account – and then a website update – sparked hopes that a new installation could be on the way.

Earlier this year, footage from a canceled futuristic Call of Duty sci-fi game that had been in development by Tony Hawk’s studio Neversoft leaked online.

The footage came from a canceled Xbox 360-era Call of Duty game known as Future Warfare (or “NX1” internally). The game was originally in development at Neversoft, which was ultimately merged into Infinity Ward in 2014.