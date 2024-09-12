Tony Hawk has revealed he’s “been talking to Activision again” about the Pro Skater series ahead of its 25th anniversary this September.

The original Tony Hawk Pro Skater debuted on 29th September 1999, and would go on to receive four further numbered entries – alongside dozens of spin-offs – culminating in 2020’s critically acclaimed (and record-breaking) remake of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 .

Unfortunately, plans to give Pro Skater 3 & 4 a similar remake treatment were reportedly scrapped after Activision made the decision to merge developer Vicarious Visions into Blizzard – so it could serve as a support studio for the Diablo franchise and other titles.

But now, it seems “something” Pro Skater related is on the horizon. Speaking on YouTube channel Mythical Kitchen (thanks VGC), Hawks recently revealed, “I’ve been talking to Activision again – which is insanely exciting – we’re working on something.”

Hawk wouldn’t elaborate on the “something” planned for the series’ 25th anniversary, but added, “I wish I could tell you more.” He did, though, tease that whatever it ends up being, “It will be something the fans will truly appreciate.” Beyond that, all we know is Activision recently freshened up its Tony Hawk social media pages ahead of the series’ birthday jamboree.

When Hawk previously spoke of the canceled Pro Skater 3 & 4 remakes, he admitted, “I wish there was some way to bring it back,” adding, “When all the dust settles maybe we’ll sort it out.” Might the project have been quietly revived for the series’ 25th anniversary since then? Perhaps, as much as that’s probably just wishful thinking, or maybe it’s been turned into an NFT. Either way, with 29th September looming, it shouldn’t be long before we find out more.