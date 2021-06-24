After winning a competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission: save the world from a crisis known as ‘The Emergency’, due to which people go mad victims of anguish and chaos. Thus, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance must infiltrate the IAVE Institute, run by the enigmatic Dr. Curtain, to discover the truth behind its walls.

Based on the Trenton Lee Stewart bestseller, ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ is the new Disney + series premiering tomorrow. During a round table, La República spoke with the actor Tony hale, protagonist of the story in which he plays twins.

What did it mean to you to work on this series?

It was a challenge playing twins, it’s something I’ve never done. It was exciting, but also difficult and weird. When preparing the characters, I had to find pieces in each one that resonated individually, and that helped me make a more real and particular portrait of each one.

How was the experience of working with children?

They are wonderful children, I have a lot of respect to work with them. Not only are they incredibly talented, but they have a wonderful attitude and outlook on life all the time. They were always aware that they were entering a great series with all the weight that can have and in the middle of a pandemic, at a time when no one could return home.

We spent five months living and sharing with his parents. They just came in, took on the challenge, and I loved that they were so willing.

How did you go about interpreting twins and making them different from each other?

It was a lot of fun working with the costume designer. The outfit of one of the twins was like very dark, full of blues, and that of Benedict full of green, more comfortable. As an actor, when you get the costumes you can’t help but get into character.

We know that you suffer from anguish and anxiety. How have you dealt with this condition in this time of pandemic?

I have suffered from anxiety my whole life and I have done many therapies in which I acquired a lot of tools to learn how to deal with it. And this year I have had many opportunities to get out that toolbox.

There’s one I orbit around when the question pops up, what if I do this? So, I answer to myself that this is not happening right now, I land and remember where I am at that moment. For example, now I am talking about the series, it is like a constant reminder that I am in the present.

Another tool I use is to activate the five senses, if I am very anxious or lost I wonder what I see, hear, smell, what I touch. Specifically in the story, Mr. Benedict is obsessed with the truth, it also talks about pain and anguish and how these voices of truth and empathy break through and go through it.

Did you ever feel that there could be a parallel between ‘The Emergency’ and the Covid-19 pandemic?

Just when the recordings of the series began, the crisis due to the pandemic began, which also generated an anxiety crisis. In the story, Benedict discovers these four children who do not have superpowers, but are capable of channeling their empathy and, after this year of pandemic, that is a superpower, it is what makes the difference. For this reason, while we were filming the series, it was inevitable to find parallels in all this. You heard a lot of news of catastrophes in the world and you wondered where is the empathy? That’s what this is about, the voices of empathy are what matter, for me it is a clear parallel.

What was your favorite part of the series?

Seeing what the other artists brought, the costumers, the production artists, the actors, even with the scripts, a new one would arrive every day, I loved that element of surprise. I think there are many things that will make viewers pay attention: the adventure, the emotion, but also the message, because, considering that this year has been very scary, the truth and the empathy of certain voices are capable of breaking with this. I think that’s a universal truth and I would like people to remember this.