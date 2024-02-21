The comedian leaves Tony Ganiosknown for the role of Anthony “Pilone” Tupperello in the famous sexy comedy series “Porky's” of the eighties. The actor passed away prematurely on February 18 in New York at the age of 64 following a particular surgery.

The news of his death came thanks to the announcement made on social media by his girlfriend, Amanda Serrano-Ganios. The woman explained that the actor fell ill last week, and was hospitalized on Saturday with aspinal infection. Unfortunately, despite attempts to treat the infection, Tony Ganios passed away on Sunday due to heart failure.

Amanda Serrano-Ganios shared the tweet with a photo of the two holding hands, with a truly touching communication. The photo is accompanied by the short but very intense caption: “I love you so much, my love. I'm devastated.” Shortly after, a photo of Tony Ganios appears in another tweet, in which he continues to communicate his mourning to his followers and in which he states:

The last words we said to each other were: 'I love you'. Love is an understatement. You are everything to me. My heart, my soul and my best friend.

Born in Brooklyn on October 21, 1959, to a family of Greek origins, Ganios became known for his roles in so-called “teen” comedies and action films of the 1980s. His film debut came in “The Wanderers” in 1979, where he played Perry, one of the young Italian-Americans belonging to a gang in the Bronx in 1963.

A few years later, Ganios starred in a crime TV series called “Beyond the Law – The Informant” (1987-90), playing a lawyer affiliated with the mafia. His most iconic role was that of Anthony “Meat” Tuperello in “Porky's – These crazy crazy pigs!” (1981). The film that made Tony Ganios famous, despite negative reviews, became a commercial success and spawned two sequels.

PORKY'S REVENGE, Mark Herrier, Tony Ganios, Kaki Hunter, Dan Monahan, 1985, TM and Copyright (c)20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved.

Other films in which he starred include “Call Me Eagle” (1981), “Body Rock” (1984) and “Beverly Hills Robbery of the Century” (1991). Ganios also appeared in “Die Hard 2” (1990), where he played a hitman and met a memorable end at the hands of John McClane (Bruce Willis). Finally, after working in the film “Rising Sun” (1993) with Sean Connery, Tony Ganios retired from the world of acting.