Covid, voice actor Tony Fuochi dies

Tony Fuochithe well-known voice actor of Super Mario and of Phoenix dei Knights of the Zodiacdied last night at the age of 67 in intensive care at the hospital in via Giustiniani in Padua, where he had been since January 12. His voice also marked Radio Padovain the nights of the eighties.

A unforgettable voice for lovers of manga and video games: there are many characters from the world of animation that he has played. Not only i Knights of the Zodiacbut also Dragonball, Police School, Pokemon, Bersek, One Piece and many others. Even the world of video games has met the voice of Tony Fuochi, in famous productions such as God of War, League of Legend, Call of Duty: these represent only a small part of the characters played by the voice actor.

