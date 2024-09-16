Tony Effe and Giulia De Lellis have already broken up? The indiscretion

The couple of the summer has already broken up: according to gossip expert Deianira Marzano, in fact, Tony Effe and Giulia De Lellis have decided to separate.

This is what a user who wrote a message to the gossip expert says: “It seems that they have decided to go their separate ways not because of arguments or problems but because they have discovered that they have different goals. Tony wants to focus on work while Giulia, as we know, dreams of a family”.

The conditional, however, is a must. At the exact moment in which the rumor was circulating, in fact, the influencer herself posted a series of photos on her profile Instagram in which there is also a shot that shows her exchanging a kiss, albeit from a distance, with the trapper.

A photo with which Giulia De Lellis herself seems to have wanted to deny the rumour that has been circulating in the last few hours.

It must be said that, despite the rumors, the two have never officially confirmed their relationship. Photographed several times together, it was Tony Effe who somehow seemed to want to make the liaison official by publishing a photo that portrayed him and the influencer together.