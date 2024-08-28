Tony Effe and Giulia De Lellis are no longer hiding: they were photographed together

Despite denials from both, Tony Effe and Giulia De Lellis are a steady couple: this is what emerges from the photos published exclusively by Who which immortalize the two on holiday together in Puglia.

The rapper and the influencer were snapped by paparazzi inside the Borgo Egnazia resort where they are spending a few days of vacation.

“They denied being a couple and for the whole summer they hid, meeting under cover of darkness – writes the magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini – But lately the desire to be together has been stronger than the desire not to feed the rumors. So the influencer and the trapper ran away to Puglia for a vacation”.

The two, who profess to be just friends, are not the first time this summer that they have been seen as a couple. Last June, in fact, the weekly Who he had caught paparazzi of them in Naples, where the two had gone to attend Geolier’s concert.

“A long night that began with Geolier’s concert and continued around the city until dawn,” wrote the weekly gossip magazine.

Then it was the turn of the wedding between Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser during which the influencer had appropriated the rapper’s jacket revealing a certain confidence.

Recently, however, a rumor emerged according to which, Praya di Gallipoli, the two “were hugging backstage before Tony sang”.