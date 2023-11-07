Ivan Cruz, whose real name was Víctor Francisco de la Cruz Dávila, established himself as the ‘King of bolero’ for his iconic interpretations of songs such as ‘Me dices que te vas’, ‘Mozo, give me another drink’, ‘Vagabundo soy’ and ‘ Marked card’. Without a doubt, the voice and talent of this Peruvian composer will remain in history after transcending last Monday, November 6 at the age of 77. Currently, the deceased artist is being laid to rest at the facilities of the Ministry of Culture, where his son arrived. Tony Cruzwho made a promise to the remembered musician.

YOU CAN SEE: Iván Cruz dies at 77 after complications in his liver and kidney

When will Iván Cruz’s funeral be?

Tony Cruz He traveled from Panama to Peru upon learning of his father’s death. Ivan Cruz. In that sense, the heir of the ‘King of bolero’ arrived at the facilities of the Ministry of Culture where his mother is being held and provided details of his burial.

In conversation with Rosario Rojas for La República, Tony Cruz pointed out that the burial of his father will take place this Wednesday, November 8, starting at 11:00 am at the Huachipa cemetery.

YOU CAN SEE: Iván Cruz’s wake: they say goodbye to the ‘King of bolero’

What is the promise that Tony Cruz made to his father Iván Cruz after his death?

In an interview with La República, Tony Cruz He dedicated some emotional words to his deceased father Ivan Cruz. “It was a hard blow (his loss). A great artist leaves and remains in the hearts of all Peruvians.” After that, the heir of the ‘King of Bolero’ made a promise to his mother. “From this, I am going to continue the legacy again. What is inherited is not stolen”held.

#Tony #Cruz #son #Iván #Cruz #arrives #Peru #promise #deceased #father #wake