Tony Cam, impersonator of ‘Sandro’ in I am, great battles, appeared as a guest in Women in command to participate in a sequence called The Time Tunnel, through which he recalled various passages in his life, including the death of his father, his victory in season 16 and his fight against the avascular necrosis.

The artist confessed that one of the most complicated moments came when he was diagnosed avascular necrosis of the hips, since he was forced to stop working and lost absolutely everything he had. However, he always had the unconditional support of his family, which accompanies him to this day.

“Music was always my greatest consolation for everything, for my joys and my sorrows, it was what pushed me to keep going. My family never abandoned me and never let me abandon my dreams, ”said ‘Sandro’, who along with Jean Paul Strauss defeated Amy Gutiérrez and Juan Gabriel in Yo soy.

“When they detected this disease, I lost everything, I stopped working for two years, I had nowhere to live. We lived in an unbuilt land owned by a friend, he had a guard house in the background and there I lived, with my daughter and my wife, “he added.

‘Sandro’ He also said that this was an intense learning stage for him, because he revalued the little things in life. “We began to give value to the most insignificant things in the world, like seeing a flower grow or with my daughter we had the opportunity to see a butterfly bloom and that for me was the best,” he said.

I am: Mauri Stern praises ‘Sandro’

Mauri Stern filled with praise the performance of ‘Sandro’ in I am, great battles, after the latter interpreted the song “How will I tell you” when facing ‘Lady Gaga’.

“We have just shown in life that less is more. Suddenly something so simple, pure, real appears that captivates, and you move me. I’ve had a love-hate relationship with your fans and that’s great. I love that you show me what you are made of. You are made of temper, titanium. That was a beauty, “said the former Magneto member.

I am, latest news:

