Tony Cam, singer and Sandro impersonator in Yo soy, performed at Women in command to be part of a dynamic that consisted of remembering his beginnings on television.

However, there was a time when the timeline released a sequence from the year 2007 on the screen, when his father, the renowned keyboardist Manuel ‘The Chinese’ Cam, died a victim of cardiac arrest.

The parent of the impersonator of I am He reached popularity in the 90s when he worked as a musician on the programs Qué hay de nuevo and La noche es virgen, which were hosted by the journalist Jaime Bayly.

Seeing the images of your father, Tony cam he was affected and remembered that difficult stage that he had to overcome because, at that time, he was very young and was just starting out in music.

“Having something taken from you overnight is difficult. My dad was a very happy person, I wouldn’t have liked to see him leave in pain. He lived like a prince and died like a King. My father left in the middle of my growth as an artist, I always wanted to know if he would be or is he proud of who I am, ”said the Sandro impersonator on the verge of tears.

Manuel ‘The Chinese’ Cam He died in the facilities of a telepodrome of the Jockey Club del Perú in July 2007.

Sandro impersonator beats ‘Juan Gabriel’ in Yo soy, great artists

Tony Cam, who plays the iconic artist, managed to outperform his peer during one of the fiercest battles of the special edition of Yo soy. Thanks to the support of Jean Paul Strauss, he was able to defeat the Juan Gabriel impersonator and his duo, Amy Gutiérrez.

“Rosa, Rosa” was the song that both singers performed on the Latina stage and for which they obtained the praise of the jury.

