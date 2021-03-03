Tony Cam, impersonator of Sandro in I am, great battles, faces a painful moment for the departure of his grandmother. Through his Facebook account, the artist reported that Doña Orieta passed away on Tuesday, March 2.

In his publication, the interpreter of ‘The Gypsy’ He dedicated an emotional farewell to his father’s mother, the musician Manuel ‘El Chino’ Cam.

“That’s how I see them! My grandmother and my father met yesterday. Now I have another little angel taking care of me: my Mamayeta, my eternal friend. Thank you for your messages of comfort, my close friends, you know what she meant to me, ”wrote Tony Cam, who wowed the jury of I am, great battles with“ Poor my dear mother ”.

Tony Cam, impersonator of Sandro in I am

Next to this message, the Sandro impersonator shared a photograph of the memory in which his father and grandmother appeared happily dancing.

Tony Cam ‘Sandro’ moves in Yo soy with “Poor my dear mother”

Last Tuesday, March 2, ‘Sandro’ moved the jury of I am, great battles moved the jury with “Poor my dear mother”, because once again he showed off his acting talent.

“I have my mother Licha. As a child she used to say ‘Lichito’, imagine how I look like her. Uff, what I have cried these days and it does not matter because it is time to be true, with our strengths, with our pains, with our feelings, with whom we love and with whom we stop loving. If they treat you badly, don’t let it; if they treat you well, love, but love yourself … but mom is mom, “said Mauri Stern, most excited by the presentation of Tony Cam.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.