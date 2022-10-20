The 37-year-old Sicilian, nine-time world champion in motocross, will have a management role in Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and will work alongside former world champion Joel Smets: “It’s nice to see racing in a different way”. Claudio De Carli is also involved in the project

Paolo Ianieri – Milan

Last was the last year of an extraordinary career that earned him nine World Championships in cross. But for Tony Cairoli, who this summer continued to compete at the highest level with appearances in the AMA Pro National as well as in the Cross of Nations, another challenge is on the horizon. Following a major restructuring of the motocross sector, KTM has in fact promoted the 37-year-old champion from Patti, who has raced with the colors of Mattighofen since 2010, as team manager of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. The Sicilian will work alongside former world champion Joel Smets, who will take care of training and training a selection of riders from the official team as well as other athletes in the group. "2022 was a change for me and now this is another chapter – Cairoli says in the KTM press release -! It was great to race again this year, but it was also positive to take a small step back from racing and see the things in a different way. I really hope I can bring all the knowledge and passion I can into this new role. I will have to learn a little bit, but in my career I have also worked with amazing people, so I expect to put this experience to good use. already thinking about our goals for 2023 ".

general reorganization – This season KTM won its 14th MX2 title since 2004 thanks to the thrilling victory of Tom Vialle in the last round of the season in Turkey. With the exception of the 2015 season, since 2010 the Austrian manufacturer has won at least one MXGP or MX2 title every year since 2010. But the changes do not end there, as Harry Norton, the mechanic from Vialle, will take on the role of technical coordinator of the team, while Dirk Gruebel will take on the position of Project Manager for motocross development. Claudio De Carli, the man who led Cairoli to conquer the six championships between 2010 and 2017, is also an important part of the KTM organization: the Roman will now supervise the competitive activities of KTM as the new Director of Motocross race. For Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director, "this is the next step in our racing department's vision for motocross and how we want to maintain the brands and organize the best potential in the paddock. It was clear that experience and passion Tony's infinity for the sport was something we could count on, just like when we started talking in 2009. The bond with De Carli has been one of our success stories and I'm glad he can continue and progress. It's great to have Joel still in his role as developer and Harry and Dirk taking care of different tasks. For 2023 we have some great riders (Jeffrey Herlings in MXGP with the KTM 450SX-F and Andrea Adamo and Liam Everts in MX2 riding the KTM 250SX-F ; ed), and an excellent staff, so I'm sure we'll have other exciting moments ".

the emotion of de carli – De Carli was also excited: “It is a very special feeling to have this new position and continue my story with Pit, Robert and the whole KTM group. As many know, we started our collaboration well over ten years ago and it was the strong trust each other to allow all of us to be successful right away and then continue to win in MXGP. Now we are in transition to the new generation, but we have the best possible basis. I hope we can keep the motocross division as one of the most prolific for KTM and for the racing department. We will push hard to make this happen in all categories “.