The 9-time World Champion will make his debut in an Enduro race on the occasion of the second round of the Ktm Trophy in Città di Castello (PG), riding the Ktm 350 Exc-F

Matteo Solinghi





It is a first for Tony Cairoli, 9 times Motocross World Champion. After having won everything and more on the circuit, most recently the Motocross of Nations 2021, the Sicilian is living his first season away from the spotlight. Consequence of the choice to retire without wanting to unnecessarily prolong his career in MXGP. But a rider like Tony, who tastes pleasure every time he gets on the bike, saying goodbye to racing is impossible. He had confirmed it himself during our interview at the end of 2021 (you can find it at the bottom of this article), when he still showed interest in some races of the MXGP World Championship and the National in America. But for now, no Motocross: Tony allows himself a weekend of leisure to run the second stage of the Ktm Enduro 2022 Trophy, Sunday 24 April in Città di Castello (PG).

The Ktm trophy – The Ktm single-brand trophy is a fixed appointment of the Enduro season where fans of the brand can challenge each other to the sound of time trials in real races between lines and tapes. A very valid alternative to the various regional championships or to the Italian championship itself. The competition organized by Ktm started on Sunday 10 April in Castiglion Fiorentino (AR) and will continue on Sunday 29 May with the stage of Rivanazzano Terme (PV), location of the Six Days 2021. In the middle, as mentioned, the round of Città di Castello (PG), which will see Tony Cairoli’s debut in the discipline.

Tony Cairoli in Enduro: some curiosities – As a lover of two wheels and motors in general, Tony Cairoli is not new to Enduro, often practiced with friends in the winter between one MXGP season and another. But he always took it as fun, relaxing on a motorcycle without thinking about the stopwatch. Tony, with the Città di Castello race, does not plan to move to Enduro, but only to have fun and entertain the public. He will race with the Ktm 350 Exc-F, the displacement that he himself launched in Motocross and which is a great success in Enduro, often referred to as the perfect middle ground between a 250 and a 450 4T to tackle stones, roots and paths. slimy, typical conditions of Enduro. There is one last curiosity regarding Tony’s debut: the race number. By regulation Tony – having never raced in this discipline – would have ranking 750 (ie the maximum, as you make races with relative results you gradually go down). He actually has it, but he doesn’t start last, as usual, but with the number 222. Could it have been otherwise?