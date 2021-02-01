Through an article by AARP, the magazine of the American Association of Retired Persons, the family of the great artist Tony Bennett, 94, revealed that he has suffered from Alzheimer’s since 2016.

“Life is a gift, even with Alzheimer’s disease”, the singer wrote on his Twitter account (or his Community Manager) and added: “The magazine will tell my story.” The US edition focuses on issues related to aging.

Although Bennet was diagnosed five years ago, his latest performances put him at the height of his professional career, such as the release of his album of duets with Lady Gaga, Cheek to Cheek,that in addition to topping the list of musical successes led him to tour with Lady.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett stars of the hit “Cheeck to Cheeck.”

His health problem was not an impediment to continue singing: in addition to the support of his family, he has the help of his son Danny, who has directed him for more than 40 years. In addition to telling about his condition, the magazine revealed that between 2018 and 2020 a follow-up of Cheek to cheek to be released during this year.

“His expression had a mask-like impassivity, which changed only slightly to dim awareness when his wife Susan put a hand on his shoulder, leaned over and said, ‘This is John, Tony. He came to tell us about the new album. ‘ She spoke in his ear, perhaps a little loud, in an inviting and emphatic register, as if she were trying to reach her husband through a barrier that had fallen between him and the rest of the world, “explained journalist John Colapinto about his meeting with the artist.

Tony Bennett accompanied by Amy Winehouse.

Also, Collapinto in his note refers to the images he saw about the new album. “He rarely speaks, and when he does, his words are hesitant. Sometimes he seems lost and bewildered “, indicated and explained that Lady Gaga c-aware of her state of health- makes her statements short and simple. “You sound so good, Tony,” she tells him on the recording, to which he replies “thank you.”

The author of renowned songs like Blue velvet Y I Left My Heart in San Francisco, He has a team of neurologists behind him who help him to go through Alzheimer’s with activities that generate pleasure. So tony she has her singing sessions twice a week of 90 minutes each.

The lines written in the magazine tell how music can heal episodes of sudden forgetfulness. And is that His wife and son recounted a situation they witnessed during Tony’s last performance in March 2020, in which he seemed completely baffled about his whereabouts.“The moment he heard the boom in the announcer’s voice saying ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Tony Bennett!’, He put himself in his rightful role and also recognized the applause of his audience.”

Tonny Bennett. Considered the “treasure of the United States”

In addition to the affection of his family, stimulating his brain is the alternative medicine to a disease that has no cure. That’s why Susan said that she hopes the ending will be peaceful for her husband. “Hopefully he goes to sleep one night and that’s it. I hope and pray it doesn’t get worse, that’s really crazy. “he told AARP.