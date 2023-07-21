Behind the death by Tony Bennett who was considered one of the most musical celebrities in the United States for many reasons, the first for being a total reference to the ballad in his country, since from the age of ten he showed that he had the talent to become a total star.

That is why Tony Bennett’s life was plagued with many successes, but the last years of his life were full of drama, especially his health, as his wife Susan Benedetto would have hidden to his life partner, who suffered Alzheimer’sBecause I didn’t want to hurt him.

in 2016 Tony Bennett was diagnosed with said diseasethat is why Susan Benedetto He didn’t want to overwhelm him with the news, because at that time the musical voice of the United States was preparing for some very important musical projects and then retiring from the medium.

But that’s not all, because when his wife broke the news, they immediately asked her if Tony Bennett still recognized her, for which she immediately assured that she did, which is why she felt very blessed, but best of all, she did not forget her children either.

It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of the pandemic the ravages of the Alzheimer’s they began to wreak havoc on Tony Bennett, so he had to bring up the farewell tour he was planning, in addition to other songs he would have done with Lady Gaga, who was always a fan of the legend who left this world today.

