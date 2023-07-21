Legendary American singer Tony Bennett has died this Friday at the age of 96 in New York. In 2021, the artist’s family made public that Bennett suffered from Alzheimer’s. He had received the diagnosis from him in 2016, and it was in 2018 that he began to show the first signs of his decline while preparing a new album with Lady Gaga, four years after they had achieved success with an album together. The disease progressed little by little, until it limited Bennett’s ability to continue on stage, from which he had to withdraw last year (by 2021). According to his wife, Susan Crow, music was precisely his greatest ally in battling against this degenerative disease. “He is no longer the old Tony, although when he sings it is still him,” said the musician’s wife at the time.

The interpreter became recognized for his peculiar way of singing, soft and murmuring, without projecting his voice, and for hits like The Way You Look Tonight. His career began in 1951 and during his seven decades of dedication to music he sold more than 50 million records and won 18 Grammy Awards. He enjoyed a resurgence in the 1990s, gaining popularity with younger audiences, in part through an appearance on the MTV Unplugged festival. His 2014 collaboration with Lady Gaga, Cheek To Cheekdebuted at the top of the Billboard charts.

Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga perform at the Cap Roig Festival, Calella de Palafrugell, in 2015. JOSE IRUN

After the failure of his first marriage, to Patricia Beech, with whom he had two sons, Danny and Deagal, Tony Bennett remarried aspiring actress Sandra Grant in 1971. Along with their two daughters, Joanna and Antonia, the family moved to Los Angeles, where the musician adopted a lifestyle of endless partying and cocaine that “flowed as freely as champagne,” as he put it in his 2007 autobiography, The good life.

In the midst of a maelstrom of money, fame and success, dazed by alcohol and drugs and cornered by the US Treasury, Bennett fell unconscious in a bathtub due to an overdose. His then-wife rescued him, though it was the beginning of the end of his second marriage. Bennett seemed to have hit bottom, but he met his wife from that moment until the end of his days: Susan Crow, a teacher and great admirer of the musician whose first meeting arose after a concert.

