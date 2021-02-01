Legendary American singer Tony Bennett suffers from Alzheimer’s. This was revealed by his family to the magazine AARP, where he has revealed that the artist received his diagnosis in 2016, although it was two years later when he began to show the first signs of his decline while preparing a new album with Lady Gaga. At 94, his condition is increasingly advanced but, according to his wife Susan, music is precisely his greatest ally in fighting against this degenerative disease. “He is no longer old Tony … although when he sings, he is still old Tony,” the musician’s wife assured the publication.

Bennett first expressed concern about his health in 2015, when he began noticing trouble remembering the names of his fellow musicians. So Susan, married to the interpreter of Way You Look Tonight Since 2007, he made a list of names for him to keep on his piano, something the musician did not like. However, he did agree to undergo the tests of the neurologist Gayatri Devi, who confirmed his diagnosis in 2016. “He is doing so many things, at 94, that many people without dementia cannot do,” Dr. Devi told the magazine . “It really is the symbol of hope for someone with a cognitive disorder.”

Susan, who is Bennett’s third wife, is the singer’s main caregiver. She accompanies him day and night, supervises his Mediterranean diet and his physical exercise regimen, both of which have been shown to help delay memory loss. He is also the one who has encouraged Bennett to continue with music, his great passion, since according to his wife the artist has left painting, another of his hobbies, parked. “I wish he continued painting, but that hasn’t hooked him like singing has. Singing is everything to him. All. It has saved his life many times ”.

He says it knowingly. After the failure of his first marriage to Patricia Beech, which left him two children Danny and Deagal, Tony Bennett remarried aspiring actress Sandra Grant in 1971. Along with their two daughters, Joanna and Antonia, the family became moved to Los Angeles, where the musician embraced the celebrity lifestyle of endless parties and cocaine that “flowed as freely as champagne” as he expressed in his 2007 autobiography, The good life. In the throes of money, fame and success, dazed by alcohol and drugs and cornered by the US Treasury, Bennett fell unconscious in a bathtub due to an overdose. His then wife rescued him, auneu was the beginning of the end of his second marriage. Bennett seemed to have hit rock bottom but he met his current wife: Susan Crow, a teacher and a great admirer of the musician whose first meeting came after a concert and since they married in 2007, they have not separated.

Bennett has always been known in the art world as a meticulous perfectionist and inveterate in the studio. Something that was deteriorating with the advance of his disease. According to the same publication, although the artist “has got rid of the disorientation that can lead patients to leave home, as well as episodes of terror, anger or depression,” he began to show clear signs of his illness when he and Gaga began recording the new LP in New York two years after her diagnosis and four years after they achieved success with an album together. In fact, Susan wasn’t entirely sure that Tony was up to this new task. “We will try,” he told Danny, son and representative of the singer. “That is all I can tell you. We will try ”.

In this time, Bennett has continued to sing and rehearse, something that has kept his brain stimulated. The interpreter continues to rehearse twice a week. His last public performance was in March 2020, when the covid, and not Alzheimer’s, ended all its activity. Tony may seem completely puzzled about his whereabouts. But the moment he hears the voice of the announcer who introduces him, he transforms, becomes the center of attention, smiling and acknowledging the applause of the audience. And he begins to sing ”, admits his family.

A beloved performer of American songbook classics, Bennett rose to fame in the 1950s and enjoyed a revival in the 1990s, gaining popularity among young audiences in part through an appearance at the MTV Unplugged festival. Throughout his successful career, which spans seven decades, he has not stopped recording songs and touring. His 2014 collaboration with Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek, debuted at the top of the Billboard charts and now, it will be his next job with the pop diva who proves that this crooner world reference is still very present.