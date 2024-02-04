Tony and Mimy Succar lose in their category at the 2024 Grammys against Rubén Blades

Tony Succar and Mimy Succar were nominated for the 2024 Grammy in the best tropical album category for their album 'Mimy y Tony'. It should be noted that this project was the first that Tony produced for his mother. This Sunday, February 4, our compatriots competed with other great exponents, but they failed to obtain the award. In that sense, mother and son lost against the Panamanian singer-songwriter Ruben Baldes. In this note, look at the precise moment in which the winner of the long-awaited trophy is announced and how the Peruvian musicians received the news.

What was it like when they mentioned the winner of the category in which Tony and Mimy Succar participated?

Tony Succar He is an active figure on social networks who does not hesitate to share his achievements as a record producer with his followers. This February 4, very early on, the percussionist showed how he was getting ready to attend the awards Grammy 2024 in the company of his mother Mimy Succar and his wife.

Likewise, Tony showed his arrival at the venue where this outstanding award ceremony takes place and the precise moment in which they announce the artist who wins the award in the category of best tropical albumin which he competed with his mother.

Yes ok Ruben Blades was crowned As the winner, Tony did not miss the opportunity to dedicate a few words to his mother for her participation:

“You are a winner for me… And you know that this is the beginning, I am going to continue working much more for you and the people will continue with us. It is the most important thing. Pure love,” wrote the percussionist on his Instagram account.

What did Tony Succar say about Rubén Blades after winning Grammy?

The percussionist Tony Succar He also dared to dedicate a few words to Ruben Blades after winning one of the prizes Grammy 2024.

“Congratulations once again on your new Grammy. It's an honor to lose to you for the second time,” Tonny Succar pointed out on his social networks.