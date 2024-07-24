Sore throat and pain when swallowing, swollen and red tonsils, in some cases covered with a coating or whitish spots (plaques), high fever (over 38°), cough, headache and general malaise, swollen lymph nodes in the neck. These are the symptoms of tonsillitis, the pathology cited by tennis player Jannik Sinner in a social post announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sinner explained on his Instagram profile that after a good week of training on clay he began to feel unwell and then during a visit “the doctor diagnosed tonsillitis” and “strongly advised him not to play”. Hence his farewell to the Games.

The causes of inflammation and disorders

But what can be the causes of this inflammation of the tonsils, small lymph glands present on both sides of the throat, and how long does the pathology last? As the authors of a focus published on the information portal of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità ‘ISSalute’ explain, if the tonsils are affected by an infection, they block it and prevent it from spreading further in the body. As the years go by, the defense system of the child’s body develops and strengthens, the tonsils become less important and progressively atrophy. Tonsillitis is commonly caused by a viral infection, less frequently by a bacterial infection, and occurs frequently in both children and adolescents. The symptoms generally subside after 3-4 days.

Most cases are related to an infection with the same viruses that cause colds (rhinovirus), influenza or flu-like symptoms. If the tonsillitis is caused by bacteria, the most common cause may be an infection with group A beta-hemolytic streptococcus (Streptococcus pyogenes), and in this case, it is often associated with pharyngitis (pharyngotonsillitis). If bacterial pharyngotonsillitis is suspected, the doctor may decide to take a throat swab and use a rapid test to identify the responsible germ.

How to treat it

How is it treated? There is no specific treatment for viral tonsillitis and the main recommendations are to rest and drink fluids. To relieve acute symptoms, the doctor may prescribe medications such as paracetamol or ibuprofen. If the tonsillitis is caused by group A beta-hemolytic streptococcus, however, the doctor will prescribe antibiotic therapy necessary to prevent the infection from spreading and causing complications such as ear infections, peritonsillar abscesses, or even scarlet fever. Other rare consequences of streptococcal tonsillitis are rheumatic disease and glomerulonephritis.

The contagion

On the prevention front, since it is an airborne disease, it is explained in the focus, when tonsillitis is in the acute phase, crowded public places should be avoided and a handkerchief should be used when coughing and sneezing to limit its spread. Since it is also possible to be infected through contact with surfaces contaminated by infected saliva droplets, it is good to wash your hands often with soap and water, possibly also after coughing or sneezing.

Surgical removal of the tonsils (tonsillectomy), which in the past was common and often associated with the removal of the adenoids, is now considered by doctors only in cases of recurrent episodes that cause disabling disorders.