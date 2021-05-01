An old diary revealed the existence of a Nazi treasure consisting of tons of gold worth about one billion dollars, hidden underground in Poland, to begin the preparations of many “treasure hunters” to go to the region and start digging.

The site was revealed through classified documents and notes of a special forces officer of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and a map that treasure hunters had received from the descendants of officers.

Treasure hunters plan to dig for what could be 48 boxes of Nazi gold, worth $ 900 million, buried in front of a palace once used by the SS.

It is hoped that the excavations that will begin next week will reveal 10 tons of gold, along with other valuable items on the grounds of the eighteenth century palace in the village of Minkowski in southern Poland, according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”.

It is believed that the treasure, which some believe was stolen on the orders of the head of the SS, Heinrich Himmler, at the end of World War II, includes the so-called “Breslau gold”, which was lost from the police headquarters in what is now the nearby Polish city of Wroclaw, according to ” Sky News ».

It is also expected that this treasure includes jewelry and valuables, from the private collections of the wealthy Germans who lived in the area, and who surrendered their possessions to the SS, in order to protect them from looting by the advancing Soviet army.

The notes, which a high-ranking SS officer was said to have written under the pseudonym “Michaelis”, last year revealed the site of another palace in the area, where 28 tons of treasure are believed to be buried at the bottom of a well.

But treasure hunters say they will start digging at the new site first, because buried loot is easier to access.

It is noteworthy that the history of the palace in Minkowski goes back to the eighteenth century, when it was built by the Prussian general Friedrich Wilhelm von Seidlitz, and over the years the party that owned or controlled it changed several times, and after the war the Red Army and the Polish army were stationed there at different times.

Later, it was used as a local office, kindergarten and even cinema, and it is now in dilapidated condition and in private hands, and Silesia Bridge has taken a long-term lease on the property.