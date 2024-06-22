The heavy rains of recent days in El Salvador caused nearly 300 tons of garbage to appear on the beaches of Acajutla. The waste was washed down from several rivers that flow into the city beach. Among the waste are decomposing animal corpses, a situation that has generated alarm among the population because it is a source of disease.

The Ministry of Public Works has launched a program to clean the coast with heavy machinery, although locals point out that this is a recurring phenomenon during the rainy seasons. At least eleven people have died from storms in Central America during the last week.