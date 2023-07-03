Today, Monday, the Iraqi authorities announced that they had opened an investigation to determine the causes of the death of “tons” of fish in a river in the south of the country.

On Monday, an AFP photographer saw thousands of dead small fish washed away by the water on the river bank in the Al-Majar Al-Kabir area in Maysan Governorate (southeast), where there are marshes watered by the Tigris River.

In a press statement, environmental expert Ahmed Saleh Nehme attributed this phenomenon to “high temperatures” in the summer, which leads to increased evaporation with “lack of water releases,” which causes “a lack of oxygen and an increase in salt concentrations” in the water.

With less rainfall and higher temperatures, the United Nations ranks Iraq among the five countries most affected by climate change.

Khader Abbas Salman, director of the Marshes and World Heritage Division at the Maysan Environment Directorate, said, “It was found, through the field tests that we conducted, that the percentage of oxygen is +0+, in addition to the high percentage of salinity.”

And this official, who participated on Monday as part of a government team in inspecting the area that witnessed the death of “tons” of fish, indicated that there are nine types of fish living in these waters, and “the death is still continuing until now.”

He added, “We took samples from the fish and water… We will send them to the laboratories so that an examination can be carried out to show whether or not there are chemicals.”

He drew attention to the fact that the percentage of salinity increased strongly, “and it is not suitable (even) for agricultural uses, meaning that it destroys the soil if the farmer uses it to irrigate his crops.”

Referring to the “dangerous” increase in pollution, Salman said, “Any dead animal whose tissues decompose and thus affects the increase in the pollution rate… in addition to the increase in water toxicity.”

In 2018, Iraq witnessed a similar incident that occurred in Babil Governorate (center), when fish farmers were surprised by the death of thousands of “carp” fish, without being able to know the reason, and some of them suggested that a virus or chemicals were behind what happened.