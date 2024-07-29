Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The lagoon of Orbetello is overheated: tons of dead fish are drifting onto the beaches of the picturesque lake on the west coast of Italy. © Depositphotos/Imago/Screenshot/X

Natural disaster in the Orbetello lagoon. The lake is full of dead fish, the region is in great concern. The heat in Italy is behind it.

Orbetello – The picturesque lagoon of Orbetello, actually an untouched natural paradise in Italyis the scene of a macabre drama. Due to the extreme heat, the fish in the lake are dying and an unbearable smell is spreading. Tourism and fishing are threatened with enormous damage.

Heat consequences in Italy: Dead fish flood lake – municipality already reports ten tons

The devastating effects of the Climate change and the ongoing heat wave in southern Europe are obvious. The lack of oxygen in the overheated water causes the fish to suffocate. The municipality of Orbetello has been busy removing the carcasses from the lagoon for days. By July 27, according to the municipality, there were already over ten tons. The wind drives the dead fish along Orbetello, most of which eventually end up on the beaches of Feniglia and Tagliata Etrusca.

The mayor of Orbetello, Andrea Casamenti, raises the alarm. “I have asked the President of the Tuscany Region to declare a state of emergency and thus activate all means to contain the crisis,” he writes on the evening of July 28th on Facebook“Our attention is completely focused on counting the damage and saving the tourist season. A goal that we are pursuing with all our strength.”

President of Tuscany considers state of disaster for Orbetello Lagoon

Governor Eugenio Giani responded promptly via the news agency Ansa“I am seriously considering the formal declaration of a regional state of disaster for the Orbetello Lagoon, at least for the possible health protection intervention in the collection and disposal of the fish stock.” A decision is to be taken at a council meeting on Monday (29 July).

The overheating of the lagoon is an annual phenomenon, but in 2024 the extent was particularly serious. On July 2, the environmental association for the protection of Ansedonia (Ada) had already filed a complaint with the Grosetto public prosecutor’s office and the relevant regional authorities. The organization is calling for a thorough investigation into the causes of the pollution, which “damages the marine habitat and endangers bathing and the health of bathers, as well as tourism.”

Dead fish in the lake: “Area unsuitable for swimming” – Italy fears consequences for tourism and nature

The Ada’s concerns relate in particular to “the high concentrations of Escherichia coli and intestinal enterococci detected directly at the mouth of the Tagliata canal, making the area unsuitable for bathing,” explains the municipality of Orbetello in an ordinance.

Regional President Giani plans to speak to Environment Minister Pichetto Fratin “to draw strong national attention to the Orbetello Lagoon.” A study will examine possible solutions to combat the fish deaths in the lagoon. One possibility could be the creation of channels that improve water circulation. This should prevent the Orbetello Lagoon from being littered with dead fish again in the future. The results could also be of interest to other regions, for example Lake Garda, which is also struggling with the effects of climate change. In other ways The situation in southern Italy is devastatinghere there is a lack of water everywhere. (moe)