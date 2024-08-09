Huge quantities of dead fish were found in a reservoir in Poland near the Oder River, where wildlife was devastated by toxic algae in the summer of 2022More than 14.5 tons of dead fish have been recovered in recent days from the Dzierzno Duze reservoir, which branches off from the Gliwice Canal that connects to the Great River, Marek Wójcik, head of the Silesian regional administration, said today.

Laboratory tests conducted by environmental authorities have high concentrations of golden algae, unicellular aquatic organisms, were detected in water samples from the basinthe official said. Barriers have been installed at the connection between the reservoir and the Gliwice Canal, to prevent golden algae and infected fish from entering the canal and from there into the Oder. The recovery of dead fish from the reservoirs will continue in the coming days, Wójcik added.

At the end of July 2022, a mass fish kill occurred in the Oder, which marks the border between Germany and Poland. Experts from both countries concluded that the cause of the phenomenon was probably a toxic bloom of the poisonous algae Prymnesium Parvum. The Gliwice Canal, commissioned in 1939, is 41 kilometers long and connects the Upper Silesian city of Gliwice with the Oder. Last summer, a large number of dead fish were recovered from the same canal, after which local authorities ordered the water to be enriched with oxygen.