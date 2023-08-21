Home page World

The emergency services are on site with a large contingent. © Boris Roessler/dpa

In Offenbach, massive clouds of smoke are moving across the east of the city. Tons of rechargeable batteries and batteries burn in the warehouse of a recycling company.

Offenbach – Massive clouds of smoke, burning batteries and hundreds of emergency services in continuous operation: A major fire in a recycling company for batteries in Offenbach, among other things, kept the fire brigade in suspense during the night.

The fire first broke out on the outside of containers on Sunday evening and spread to a warehouse, a city spokesman said early in the morning. Several explosions were also heard. The fire brigade was able to prevent further spread. Among other things, a total of 70 tons of batteries and accumulators burned.

Hundreds of emergency services on site

The flames were extinguished by around 350 emergency services by 4 a.m., a spokesman for the fire department said. But that’s not the end: a fire watch will have to watch the fire pit well into the day.

Batteries have the property that the reaction does not stop, but they can heat up again and again, said the spokesman. With thermal imaging cameras, the guard can see whether a heat build-up is forming. In the morning, the remains of the batteries should then be put under water for several days in order to completely react.

Pollutant measurements so far negative

The clouds of smoke, visible from miles away, which had spread over the east of the city on Sunday evening, settled over the course of the night. The pollutant measurements were all negative, it said.

Some residents complained of burning eyes, scratchy throats and a strong odor. However, these are the usual irritations that smoke can cause, it said. According to the measurements, however, there was no danger from the burning of batteries and rechargeable batteries on the premises. No toxic pollutants would have spread.

Firefighters fight a fire at a battery recycling plant in Offenbach, Germany. © Boris Roessler/dpa

According to the information, about 30 emergency services breathed in smoke gas due to a sudden change in wind. So nobody was injured. In the evening, the population was asked to keep windows and doors closed, a spokesman said. This was lifted around 3:00 a.m. dpa