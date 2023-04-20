Living with one rheumatological disease it can be very frustrating, with difficulties and pains that make it difficult to carry out daily activities, including going to work. “According to a study conducted by Anmar in collaboration with the Italian Society of Rheumatology (Sir) in Eular, every year rheumatic patients lose 24 million working days. All this could be avoided with a timely diagnosis”. Thus Silvia Tonolo, president of Anmar-National Association of Rheumatological Patients, in her speech during a conference on early diagnosis and adherence to therapies for rheumatological diseases, promoted by SIR today in Rome.

“Delays in diagnosis, not only for fibromyalgia or rheumatoid arthritis, but also for ankylosing spondylitis, are unacceptable – says Tonolo – This is why Anmar works with scientific societies: the common goal is to allow patients to reach the diagnosis as soon as possible, not only to achieve a better quality of life, but also to avoid all the indirect costs that unfortunately our Regions do not see because they deal exclusively with therapies and hospitalizations”.

Today, underlines the president of the association, “we have all the tools to give the patient the possibility not only of reaching the diagnosis, but also of obtaining a good quality of life. The problem is that we always hear talk of costs and never how to get a diagnosis as soon as possible”.

“Therapeutic adherence for rheumatic patients is essential to achieve a good quality of life. Because if we arrive at a timely diagnosis and the patient is placed in a certain therapeutic path, it is clear that he must then be monitored. But the patient often abandons therapy when he is well and unfortunately, we have also seen it in the Covid era, many have moved away from the clinics. Then there is the emergency of waiting lists, a problem that must be put on the table of the Ministry of Health as soon as possible “.

“Therapeutic adherence for Anmar is a battle – continues Tonolo – for us rheumatological patients a very important watchword. The waiting lists have lengthened, we have been talking about these issues for about 30 years, the health reorganization also in provision of Ministerial Decree 77 of the Pnrr” – territorial assistance and telemedicine – “must be done as soon as possible because there are too many chronic rheumatological patients and there is a need to give continuity to their treatments”.

For Tonolo, however, something else needs to be done: “implement the rheumatological networks – he concludes – which in Italy are just three. One deliberated in Sicily but never activated, one in Puglia of which I have no news and one in Veneto, the only one that works There is a lack of rheumatological specialists, but the real problem is that the hospital does not communicate with the territory as it should. And if it is true that the hospital should deal with the most difficult cases, the territory should, instead, treat patients undergoing diagnosis and more serious cases, direct them to the specialized hub”.