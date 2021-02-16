The actor Toño Mauri shared her testimony about the days she spent while recovering from the coronavirus. In an interview with the Despierta América program, Mauri spoke about his fight against the disease.

As it is recalled, he was hospitalized eight months ago due to complications in his health from COVID-19. In December 2020, he underwent a double lung transplant.

On February 12, he was discharged after intensive therapy to overcome the disease. An image of the actor was shared on social networks when he left the hospital.

Toño Mauri leaves the hospital. Photo: The fat and the skinny / Twitter

His son said in Hoy that the Mexican had made satisfactory progress in his recovery. “The doctors are happy. They told us that they are the perfect lungs, the operation went incredible. My dad doesn’t stop, he goes forward. It is very fast progress, “he said.

The testimony of Toño Mauri

In the interview with Despierta América, He remembered what he lived in hospital during these months . “I thought I was going to go to the hospital and that same day I was returning home, what was my surprise, that it was not like that and that’s where this story that has just ended began,” he said.

“The virus directly attacked my lungs. It hurt them a lot, then I couldn’t breathe anymore. The only hope they gave me was to seek a lung transplant, ”he added.

On the other hand, he said that he will not forget the farewell they organized at the hospital. Later, he revealed the consequences he suffers.

“ Physically, I cannot walk. I have the tracheostomy, but they are things that will come in time. That’s why I ask people to take care of themselves, that if they have to use what they have to wear, please use it. This virus is something terrible, “he mentioned.

Toño Mauri had severe breathing difficulties after contracting the disease. Photo: broadcast

