After a tough battle against the coronavirus that led him to intensive care and a double lung transplant, Toño Mauri He was discharged from the hospital, according to the program El gordo y la flaca.

In the social networks of the aforementioned television space, an image was shared where the actor appears while leaving the University of Florida Health Shands hospital, where he remained for approximately eight months due to the serious effects caused by COVID-19.

A few days ago, the artist’s son told in an interview with Hoy that doctors were satisfied with the progress his father had shown.

“The doctors are happy. They told us that they are the perfect lungs, the operation went incredible. My dad won’t stop, go ahead. It’s very fast progress”, He detailed.

Toño Mauri leaves the hospital. Photo: The fat and the skinny / Twitter

Toño Mauri contracted the disease in June and, despite the fact that his entire family was also infected, it was the actor who presented complications and sequelae.

“Hello, thank you all very much for worrying about my health and that of my family. Thank God we are doing well, improving day by day. I had to go to the hospital and I will be home shortly. Thanks to all the medical and healthcare team who are heroes without capes and deserve all our respect. Let’s continue asking for them and for the end of this pandemic, “wrote the artist at that time on his social networks.

