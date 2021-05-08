The Mexican actor Toño Mauri He led his daughter by the arm to the altar Carla mauri on Friday, May 7, a few months after he had been in a coma as a result of the damage to his body as a result of the COVID-19.

The 24-year-old singer married Pablo Fernández in the church in an intimate ceremony in Miami, where less than 30 people attended , reported the magazine Hello!

The wedding took place in compliance with strict biosafety protocols, and only the bride and groom and Toño Mauri were allowed to remove the mask, who was especially excited to be present at his daughter’s marriage.

Without a doubt, this was a special day for the family, since the actor had been hospitalized months before and with an unfavorable diagnosis, because several of his organs were compromised as a result of the effects of the disease.

Pictures of Carla Mauri’s wedding. Photo: Zoom capture

At the end of last year, after eight months in the hospital, he received a double lung transplant, after which he gradually recovered and is currently able to carry out some of the routines that occupied his life before catching it. COVID-19.

“I thought he was going to go to the hospital and that that same day he would return home,” Mauri said about the day he was admitted. He added: “ The virus directly attacked my lungs, it damaged them a lot, so I could no longer breathe ”.

“The first thing I thought about was my children, Carla and my family. And I told the doctor that it didn’t matter what he had to do. From there I don’t remember anything, until I woke up from the coma, ”the actor told Despierta América in February.

In the ceremony, Toño Mauri He looked quite recovered and the parish priest dared to say a few words about the happiness of the people who were currently gathering to celebrate the wedding.

“ While they were doing the entrance procession, especially seeing Carlita with Toño, for me it was like saying: ‘Her dream came true’ . First of all, to Carla, but also to her father, Toño, and if you will allow me, God’s dream is also coming true, for God this is the day when the dream of seeing you two united comes true. in marriage, “he said.

Pictures of Carla Mauri’s wedding. Photo: Zoom capture

Carla wore a tight-fitting dress with a mermaid tail, it had a halter neck and sleeves with see-through details. What’s more. she wore her hair in a bun, described Hello !. The groom, meanwhile, wore a navy blue suit.

In the first row of the marriage were the grandparents of the bride, Miguel Alemán Velasco and Christiane Magnani, who was a godmother. The best man for the rings was Antonio Mauri, the bride’s brother.