The musician Tono Jauregui I would like to make peace with the ex-singer of the Peruvian group Líbido, Salim Vera.

Just hours before starting the month of February, Tono Jauregui He surprised more than one by sending a message publicly to his former partner Salim Vera. To understand the context, it is important to remember that, since Jauregui’s departure from Líbido, the famous Peruvian group was involved in a controversy marked by accusations and disagreements. In an interview that Toño gave in 2015, he did not hesitate to accuse Salim Vera and Manolo Hidalgo (guitarist) of being treacherous.

Toño Jáuregui explains his fight with Salim Vera

According to the version of jauregui, who claimed to have been the leader of Líbido, Salim Vera complained about the decisions he made for the group. “I had pretty strong leadership in all aspects, the decisions, the songs, and I think that started to think. He could have had a solution, but Salim didn’t want my songs to go anymore or he said that my musical tastes were already different from his. However, he had no proposals, ”he declared for the newspaper Correo.

From that moment on when he detected the difference, Toño confessed that “there was a wear and tear, and in that wear and tear there was already bad vibes.” “There we decided to separate,” he said.

Later, he commented that his former friends did not give him the support he needed. “And when I started my new project, they didn’t support me. That your brother, that your best friend, later becomes your enemy is the hardest thing, ”he added.

Toño Jáuregui excites fans

Despite the aforementioned, the musician recently used his official Twitter account to relive the years of friendship that his followers remember very well. “Ok. So, Salim, a coffee?”wrote.

Toño Jauregui would seek to get closer to Salim Vera. Photo: Twitter.

For their part, users on social networks celebrated the possible reunion of both musicians. “This will be epic”, “The surprise of the year”, “Finally together, my great dream”, read some comments.