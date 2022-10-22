The musician is getting ready to open the concert that the American band Interpol will give in our capital, on November 16 at the Amphitheater of the Exposition Park.

“It is a contemporary group to Libido. They appear at the end of the 90’s and in the 2000’s is where they burst and come out as a post punk band, a very modern punk. I always liked it”, says the musician.

While getting ready for that show, Jáuregui is in the middle of promoting his book ‘Beyond Libido’ and the release of his album ‘Ghost of Yesterday’.

“The book thing was a plan I had many years ago and the pandemic, I think, it helped me speed up this process that was coming very slowly, but cautiously. I wanted it to be a book authentic, written by me and that led me to look for a perfectionism that I did not have and that I later polished. I worked on it until I was finally satisfied and in it I stripped of many things”, he says.

—What did you get rid of in your book, ‘Beyond Libido’?

—At the beginning I had all those mixed feelings, the immaturity, the fights, the rupture of a society, of a friendship that I had with my former companions on that musical journey. And as time passed, I was not satisfied because I did not want the book to be full of feelings, I wanted it to be simply a historical writing between good and bad things that I think is the final product.

—Now that several months have passed, how have you seen the reactions of those involved?

—Calmly. There were some public reactions out there, but I think they are within a regular fight that has been between two musicians. But I, for a while now, by my side, have been quite calm and relaxed. I think I have been the one who has shown the conciliatory side so on that side I am calm.

-The fans do not stop asking for a friend, a musical reunion, but more than one thinks that everything was the product of a fight of egos. Do you think there was that too?

-There are people who are hesitant with our irreverence, each one in his own style and I think that naturally has become even attractive, it’s natural, that’s how we are and that’s what it is. Ego battle? It must be, a little. No one is able to deny that we have some different positions that we defend. In reality, both parties are respectable and, nothing, we are public figures. I think we wavered a little bit on that.

“What do you have left for the rest of the year?”