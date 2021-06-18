Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.18.2021 06:11:59

Antonio “Toño” Esquinca, renowned radio host, gave positive for coronavirus, you have covid-19. This was announced by the famous through his social networks. This despite the fact that in Mexico City the green traffic light has been like this for a few weeks. How is Toño Esquinca? Are you stable even though you have been infected? We tell you what we know.

The radio announcer Toño Esquinca, who is characterized by sharing positive, spiritual and teaching thoughts in his broadcasts, gave news that undoubtedly worried his followers: he tested positive for covid-19.

He revealed that the covid-19 reached him. He expressed that the strongest symptoms of the infection have passed. For now, he is only under medication and observation.

“Dear public, I tested positive for covid-19. The symptoms have appeared, but I am already in treatment and in isolation with the pertinent care ”, announced the announcer Esquinca.

Beloved public, I tested positive for COVID 19. I am already in treatment and isolation and with all the care.

I greatly appreciate your prayers and expressions of affection ????????

I’ll be away for a few days, but I’m with all the #PositiveEffect to get out of this soon.

A hug to all. – Antonio Esquinca (@aesquinca) June 17, 2021

With the line of thought that characterizes him, Toño Esquinca thanked the samples of affection and assured that he is in positive thinking to get out of the disease soon and be back on the radio.

“I thank you very much for all your prayers and expressions of affection. For now, I will be away for a few days, but know that I am with all the Positive Effect to get out of this soon. A big hug to everyone”Esquinca wrote.

.

Grb