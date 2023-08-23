Tono Centella in the controversy over the complaint of his still wife, Johanna Rodríguez, for psychological and physical aggression. In addition to the decoration as ambassador of peace by the congressman Edwin Martínez Talavera, from Popular Action, in an auditorium of the Legislative Branch. ‘Magaly TV, la firme’ presented a report on the chicha singer on August 22 detailing the award he receives for this parliamentarian. In the report, the act of violence by the interpreter against his ex-partner is highlighted.

As presented by Magaly Medina, the police accusation was issued on August 1. The text indicates that the singer tried to take away the car that was in their name. Not being able to do it, he wanted to attack her and threatened to kill her. The production of the program contacted him and did not want to explain. “That’s what my lawyer sees“, was the only thing he said before hanging up the phone.

