The renowned singer Toño Centella, who currently holds the position of councilor in the Municipality of Comas, was the new victim of the insecurity that exists in the country. Some unidentified individuals carried out a dangerous act by throwing an explosive device into the truck that belongs to him and his ex-partner. Johanna Rodríguez. The attack took place outside the woman's residence and the extortionists also took the opportunity to leave a death threat message.

Toño Centella was the victim of an attack by extortionists

According to the first information, two subjects in a black car arrived at the residence of Toño Centella's ex-partner, located in the Vista Alegre human settlement, in Comas. A few minutes after analyzing the area, they approached the interpreter's unit, left a paper on the trunk door and threw a Molotov cocktail and then fled towards the Pascana area.

As for the message left by the attackers, it contained an alarming threat: “You want to be free, but you will only be free in the grave”reads in the text.

Extortionists left an alarming message on Toño Centella's vehicle. Photo: Kevin García/La República

National Police investigate attack against Toño Centella and his family

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police arrived at the scene of the incident to carry out investigations and determine the causes of this incident. One of the neighbors in the area, who had a security camera in her residence, provided the images to the PNP and it was possible to see how two people who were related ran away after the explosion. However, until now it has not been possible to identify anyone who is behind the attack against Toño Centella.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police arrived at the house of Toño Centella's ex-partner. Photo: Kevin García/La República

Furthermore, it is still under investigation whether the attack was mainly directed against the artist or whether the target of the attack was his ex-partner Johanna Rodríguez. It has been verified that the house belongs to the singer's ex-spouse, while the vehicle is registered in the name of the chicha musician.

What did Toño Centella say after the attack?

After the attack, the singer Toño Centella communicated by telephone with the América Televisión news program and pointed out that the authorities are already investigating the case: “Let's leave it there, the Police have told me to stay out of it for now, first they will find out who was behind this.“, said.

The musician also revealed that he is not having a good time after what happened and that his health has been affected: “I'm a little bad, for now I'm just going to stay out of it,” he said.