Toño Centella is the axis of entertainment in recent hours. The cumbiambero polished his bills and organized the mega quinceañera of his stepdaughter, the daughter of Johana Rodríguez.

As reported by Magaly Medina on her program “Magaly TV, the firm”, this Thursday night the popular Centella spared no expense and organized the fifteen-year-old with the presence of public figures such as Erick Elera, Brenda Carvallo, Facundo Gonzáles, Son Tentación Orchestra , among others.

The place of the ceremony was La Hacienda Trapiche with more than 1,000 square meters. The cost of rent and decoration alone (drink bar and cheese and olive table) was S/ 56,000.

And not only that, to this is added the rental of the limousine in which the fifteen-year-old arrived: S / 2,500.

But if it’s about ‘figures’, I couldn’t miss Facundo Gonzalez, who was hired as a chamberlain and according to his manager, charges about 1,800 dollars for a 30-minute appearance.

However, as described in previous paragraphs, the singer and actor Erick Elera too He was at the event to sing the songs from “Al fondo hay lugar”. The also composer would have charged about S / 10 thousand for 45 minutes of show with photos.

And the international characters could not be missing. the brazilian Brenda Carvalho He was also at the celebration. Her manager commented to Magaly Medina’s “magpies” that she charges S / 3,500 for her animation.

And as if that were not enough, a salsa orchestra could not be left out, which came to the rhythm of They are temptationwhose cost per presentation is not less than S / 15 thousand.