He did not think twice! Twinkle Tone He is a chicha music singer who has been gaining his popularity based on his effort. Apparently, he not only grew his fame over the years, but also his fortune, since he is trending for having spent the exuberant sum of more than 100,000 soles at her stepdaughter’s fifteenth birthday party.

The artist wanted to dazzle his partner johana rodriguez and he organized a celebration that had several artists and celebrities to animate said event. In addition, it is known that Brunella Torpoco was the godmother of the quinceañera, according to information from the program “Magaly TV, la firma”. They detailed a list with the possible prices of each service that exceeded the amount mentioned above.

What artists were presented at the quinceaños of Toño Centella’s stepdaughter?

The event organized by the interpreter of “sand love“He spared no expense when it came to the shows and not only had the assistance of Brunella Torpoco on the event stages, who was also the godmother of Miss Alexandra, but also with the participation of Son Tentación and Erick Elera .

Likewise, the singer Toño Centella would have hired Brenda Carvalho to animate the event and the reality boy Facundo González to accompany his smug throughout the ceremony as his chamberlain.

What did Toño Centella spend more than 100 thousand soles on for the fifteen-year-old?

To speak with substance, the reporters of the program “Magaly TV, the firm” detailed the price they paid for each detail of said party that, in total, amounted to the sum of nuevos soles, but many wonder how Toño Centella could spend so much in a fifteen years For this reason, Magaly Medina prepared a list with everything in detail: