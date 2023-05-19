Tono Centellaelected as councilor of the Municipality of Comas, is accused of repeatedly absenting himself from council meetings. Magaly Medina He presented a report on the chicha singer while being questioned by a journalist about his faults. As he mentioned, he has four absences and his participation is nil. “He is the councilor who to date has not intervened on any occasion, only to ask for permission,” they asked him. “It’s not that it’s null, for me this is something new,” replied the artist.

The press man commas teve He wanted to know in which commission he worked and could only answer: “No, not yet (I’ve been given a commission”. According to the testimony of a district councilor, the interpreter of “Where are you love” has not had any intervention in the unit.

