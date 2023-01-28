Mexico. The complaint that Mauricio Martinez filed against Antonio Berumen continues, of course abuse committed against him years ago and in various news portals it is shared that the second did not attend the hearing in which he should have made an appearance.

After missing the hearing, Toño Berumen could be issued an arrest warrant and it is Mauricio Martínez who shares in a statement that the artistic representative was summoned before the authorities on January 26 to be indicated the reasons for the legal process, but did not come.

Mauricio and another man with the initials CABE filed an accusation and complaint against Antonio, but the hearing did not materialize because the latter did not go to the place and time mentioned.

In an interview with the De Primera Mano program, César N, another of Antonio’s alleged victims, cites that the artistic promoter He searched for him on networks for a job and asked him to go with his work team.

“I have been working a lot, I have gone to therapy to be able to overcome that episode,” says César N, Well, life has been difficult for him after having been the victim of alleged abuse by the artistic representative.

Olivia Rubio, César N’s ​​lawyer, mentions in the Gustavo Adolfo Infante program that after Antonio did not show up, this could happen now:

“He was duly notified, however, he did not show up. He knew that it was a hearing and the control judge determined that by not having appeared He is going to issue a summons for this coming February 13.”

At the moment Antonio Berumen has not reacted to the complaints against him or on his social networks, or in any other informative space, and what comes now is that he appears at the next hearing on February 13, otherwise, he would end up in the jail.

Mauricio Martinez, who has participated in series such as El vato and Dare to dreamdenounced in the public ministry the sexual abuse that he would have suffered from the producer Antonio Berumen years ago, when he was part of Operación triunfo.

“These people in power cannot continue abusing innocent people. It was nothing more than a violation of my body, but a violation of my privacy, of my dreams,” Mauricio declared publicly when referring to what happened to him.

Mauricio Martínez is originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, currently lives in the USA and has starred in stage musicals in Mexico such as La Bella y La Bestia, Saturday Night Fever and Lies.