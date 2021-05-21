The wait is over. Tony Succar presented his new audiovisual project, in documentary format, which covers part of his personal and artistic life. The musical special was announced months before to premiere on May 20.

The film, distributed by Tondero, narrates the musician’s journey winner of two Grammys as a freelance artist. From his first compositions in his parents’ garage, to the highest peak of his career when he was recognized worldwide.

As I had already mentioned, this film comes with an album that will be released on May 21. It bears the same name and was recorded live.

“Excited that the time has come. You will be the first to see this documentary. Amazing to be able to share this moment with all of you. Thank you for all your support ”, were the words of the Peruvian artist on Instagram hours before the premiere.

Tony Succar celebrates 35 years

Last May 18, the musician turned 35 and celebrated it with his fans with a tender message.

“The samurai has his birthday today. I’m already 35. I’m uncle, “he wrote Succar, who has earned the affection of all for his charisma and professionalism during his time as a jury in Yo soy.

In social networks, his fans congratulated him and sent greetings with expressive words. “Congratulations and many blessings always, may you have a more than good time on your birthday. We love you ”,“ We ​​love you, a hug ”, were some of them.

Tony Succar, latest news:

