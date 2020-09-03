While Marseille, Bordeaux, Nantes, Dijon and other football clubs see their requests for exemption systematically refused, the rugby clubs, them, get the green light from the prefectures to have more than 5,000 spectators in their stadiums.

There will be, in places, more people in the stadiums for the resumption of the Top 14, on the weekend of Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September, than during the first two days of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. Several rugby clubs obtain exemptions to increase the gauge to more than 5,000 spectators, in effect until October 31.

They will be 8,000 spectators in La Rochelle on Saturday, 9,000 in Brive, et until 10,000 Sunday evening in Clermont. “The seriousness of the leaders of Clermont whom I have seen on several occasions, the exceptional public whose behavior everyone praises to me and the respect for the rules make that the exemption is granted”, justifies the prefect of Puy-de-Dôme, Philippe Chopin.

We will even increase in power since it is a derogation that will be granted in each match. It is a balance that we try to find between sports, economics and health.Philippe Chopin, Prefect of Puy-de-Dômeto franceinfo

Would rugby be better off than other sports, especially football? No Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 match, during the first two days, could be played to more than 5,000 spectators in the stadiums. All exemptions were refused.

The answer undoubtedly lies in the revenues provided by the ticket office. They represent a third of the budget of rugby clubs, against only 10 to 15% for football, whose finances are mainly based on television rights.

An explanation that does not prevent the Professional Football League (LFP) to question and denounce a difference in treatment. Because the health protocols presented by football and rugby clubs to be entitled to an exemption are much the same. She is already asking the government for compensation for the loss of up to 100 million euros.

At the Stade Malherbe de Caen, which plays in Ligue 2, the leaders will try their luck again, without getting into controversy. “Our request was refused for the Ajaccio match but we do not despair of having a gauge which goes beyond 5,000 before the deadline of October 31, explains Arnaud Tanguy, the general manager of the club. We will reapply for the next game against Chambly and we will have a discussion with the prefecture on this. “

