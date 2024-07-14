Writer Tonke Dragt, in an undated photo.

Tonke Dragt, one of the most renowned and award-winning Dutch children’s and young adult authors, was also a drawing teacher who got her students to work quietly by telling them stories she made up as she went along. She died at the age of 93, her publisher Leopold announced yesterday, Saturday, and her stories were told in the classroom in the best tradition of oral transmission of tales. Until one day, in the 1950s, the fate of one of her protagonists, Tiuri, a squire who wanted to be a knight, left the class in suspense. The students wanted to know if he could accomplish a mission that seemed impossible for a 16-year-old boy, immersed in an environment of medieval intrigue. During the holidays, Dragt began to write this story, published in 1962 under the title The letter to the kingTranslated into thirty languages, including Spanish by Siruela in 2005, the book has since sold more than three million copies and has been passed down from parents to children in the Netherlands.

Inspired by Arthurian tradition, Tiuri personifies heroism, also a song to loyalty and friendship, which does not transform the teenager into a character with unattainable powers. He is a boy immersed in a feat because the future of the kingdom depends on his secret mission – reflected in the title. In 1963, The letter to the king was voted Children’s Book of the Year in the Dutch language. In 1976, the author received the State Prize for Children’s and Young People’s Literature and in 2004, the Griffel der Griffels (the prize of prizes) for the best work of its kind of the past fifty years. In Dutch, a griffel It is a slate, a small stick or stylus used to write on a stone board. In 2008, a film based on the story was released in the Netherlands and in 2020 it inspired a six-episode series on Netflix.

More information

Dragt had previously published some of the stories he invented in class in a magazine. In 1961 his book appeared Adventures of two different twinsbut his career took off with the brave Tiuri. When it was published The letter to the kingthe reviews were favorable and compared it to the worlds described by already famous authors, such as JRR Tolkien in The Lord of the rings. In 1965, Dragt presented the continuation of Tiuri’s adventures in The secrets of the wild forest. This time, and now knighted, the protagonist had to find the king’s best ally, who had disappeared. He had to choose between good and evil, against the backdrop of a forest where nothing is what it seems.

TO The letter to the king Other titles followed, such as The seventh step enigma, Blue Moonstone, The towers of February, The cursed window either The watchmaker’s secret. In all of them there is a creative impulse that has been carried to parallel universes and that arose very early and in very difficult circumstances. Antonia Johanna (Tonke) Dragt was born in 1930 in Batavia – now Jakarta, Indonesia – in what was then the Dutch East Indies. Her father was a civil servant and she had two sisters. In 1942, during World War II, Batavia came under Japanese rule and the entire family ended up separated in prisoner-of-war internment camps. In this environment, the only glimmer of freedom was her imagination, so she began to write her first work together with a friend. They even used toilet paper when there was no other kind left. After the war, the Dragts returned to the Netherlands, but they did not adapt and returned to Indonesia. The second stay was during a politically and socially turbulent period because the Dutch government only recognised the independence of the former colony in 1949. Afterwards they moved permanently to Europe.

As a drawing teacher, Tonke Dragt’s stories were filled with the lush nature she remembered, and with mysteries and puzzles that sometimes had no solution. She also enjoyed natural sciences, robotics, telepathy and science fiction. When her eyesight began to fail, she switched from illustrating her own books to assembling collages to accompany them. A great collector, she included her favourite motifs in both styles: clocks, cats, mirrors, stairs, tigers and robots. Her arguments were solid, captivating and unmoved by fashion, and she ended up becoming famous despite the fact that she was asked for realistic themes with a social sense, according to the standards of educators.

In an interview with this newspaper, published in 2007, he said that he liked to describe fantasy worlds with realism and without clichés. In 2013 came one of his greatest joys: the translation into English of The letter to the kingThe British publisher of Pushkin knew that the work would be a success because he had read it to his children beforehand and they asked him not to stop.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe