Mexico.- Tonitathe famous former member of the reality show Aztec TV‘The Academy’, confessed a year ago that had a sentimental relationship with Yahirone of his companions.

However, the successful singer denied having had an affair with Toñita, whom he met on the television program 20 years ago.

That is why the interpreter of ‘If you have another love‘ He spoke about his ‘love affair’ with Yahir during the program hosted by Paola Sasso, ‘Blalala’.

During said interview, the ‘Golden Black’ was accompanied by another former participant of ‘La Academia’, Raul Sandovalwho was also very astonished by the forceful statements of the artist.

“Within the reality show they insinuated that I was with Yahir and out of respect I said no. But I did hang out with him, well afterwards and in there too, ”she revealed.

Before the confession, the presenter of the program questioned Toñita what is the score she gives the handsome singer, to which she replied that “It was tasty”, while Raúl said that “My compadre is guarantee”.

Likewise, Toñita did not miss the opportunity and recounted certain details of Yahir’s body: “Shoe big my friend. I am going to tell you one thing, I enjoyed it, I enjoyed it, I can say how he was and for me he was tasty ”.

But that’s not all, but according to the statement of the artist born in Mexico City, her relationship with the also actor was very serious: “Because my friend is very posh. That is why I said that I did not have a relationship with him, it was a fever, because if it had been a relationship, it would have lasted as long as I did with my ex-partner, 17 years.

About the times that Yahir denied having a relationship Beyond the friendship with her, the famous said that she totally respected him.

“I respect that because I am not a lady. I don’t want to lie to you either, I did come to feel something for him and for the same reason I walked away when I saw that it was one, two, three, no longer there.