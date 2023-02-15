Some days ago, patty chapoy had an interview with the youtuber and dubbing actor Alex Montiel, known as “Escorpión Dorado”. During the talk, the television host spoke very lightly about a certain occasion when he called the singer Yuridia “fat”, which is why he was banned from the “Ventaneando” program. Given this, The interpreter’s fans undertook the task of reliving the moments when said TV Azteca program attacked her. For her part, the participant of the fourth generation of La Academia, claimed to have been the victim of a hate, harassment and smear campaign.

In the midst of all this controversy, It has also revived the eternal fight between Toñita and Myriam Montemayorwho participated in the first generation of the Academy, and for several years now, they cannot be seen even in the soup, as they say colloquially. What happened? In a recent interview with various entertainment reporters, “the golden black” assured that like Pati Chapoy, her former partner from the aforementioned reality show, He has also called Yuridia “fat”.

“If the truth comes out, it is known, Myriam remains between the legs, but blessed God that the truth always comes to light, there it goes,” said the singer Antonia Salazar Zamora, better known as Tonita. He said that several years ago, when they participated in the “Desafío de Estrellas” program, a spin-off of La Academia, because of one of her classmates, they took away the opportunity to record an album. “Then they gave it to Yuridia, but you know what Yuridia said: ‘no thanks, it’s not my responsibility’, that’s why I respect Yuridia.”

Given this, Myriam, winner of the first generation of La Academia, would have begun to attack Toñita, who received the support of Yuridia’s fans. “Anyone else would have said, ‘yes, give me the record,’ but she had the courage to say, ‘it doesn’t belong to me.’ They supported me.”

At that point in that dispute, Myriam Montemayor would have referred to Yuridia in a derogatory manner, making comments about her weight“if Myriam doesn’t remember, she called her ‘pumpkin’ and ‘fat’, and she also made fun of Yuridia, don’t you remember? That’s why Yuridia’s fans got a little angry with me, now that Yuridia happened ( with ‘Ventaneando’), they sent me a message to please support them, because they know I’m one of those kinds of people”.

On her Twitter account, Myriam expressed her support for YuridiaHowever, Toñita expressed that she is only hanging on to what is happening. “(Yes) Yuridia says: ‘this and this happened’, reaffirming what I said, who is the liar? Who is the one who really starts to sue for fun? I am not and there is evidence.”