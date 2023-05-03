After several months of dispute, Shakira and Gerard Piqué agreed that their children will live with the singer in Miami, away from the spotlight that the ex-partner had in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The former soccer player went to the United States to visit his little ones. However, this reunion seems to have turned out in the worst way. It has been reported that Tonino Mebarak, brother of the interpreter of “I congratulate you”, gave the former FC Barcelona player a right hand.

Why would Shakira’s brother have hit Gerard Piqué?

According to what was reported by the international press, a discussion between Gerard Piqué and Shakira It would have gotten out of control and the Colombian’s brother would have responded in defense of his relative. This was reported by the journalist Veronica Bastos.

“The news of the weekend is that Shakira is supposed to have had a strong fight with her ex and said discussion supposedly turned so violent that, apparently, Tonino, the singer’s brother, would have had to go to blows with Piqué to defend her sister”, revealed the host of “La mesa caliente”.

Piqué went to visit his children in Miami. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

Did the police intervene in the confrontation between Shakira’s brother and Piqué?

Veronica Bastos He also spoke of a possible intervention by the Miami police in the brawl between Tonino Mebarak and Gerard Piqué. However, this would only be a rumor, since the journalistic team of the driver began to search for the police report and could not find it.

“According to rumors, the police had to intervene to stop this altercation, and we must clarify that there is no police report, there is no official public report on said incident,” the presenter clarified.